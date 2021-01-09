Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.04

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €41.04 ($48.28) and last traded at €40.40 ($47.53), with a volume of 132425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €38.84 ($45.69).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.44 ($27.57).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €37.41 and a 200-day moving average of €30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.11.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

