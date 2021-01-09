Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Down 8.1%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 787,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 706,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIGR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $379.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after buying an additional 278,614 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,092,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 744.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 489,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

