ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.87. 8,577,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 13,779,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

