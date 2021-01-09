BidaskClub Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QSR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.23.

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.14. 1,566,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,214. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $738,702.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $4,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

