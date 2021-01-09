Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 503,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 345,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $433,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,079,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,011 shares of company stock worth $5,872,597 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

