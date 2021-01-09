Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $33.07. Approximately 2,079,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,463,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medallia from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Medallia in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

Get Medallia alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,896.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $64,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,613.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,909 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,821 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medallia by 169.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 340,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medallia by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,288 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Medallia by 108.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Medallia in the second quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.