Regis (NYSE:RGS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RGS. ValuEngine raised shares of Regis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Regis from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Shares of NYSE:RGS traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. 585,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $306.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. Regis has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.80 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regis will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Regis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Regis by 38,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regis by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regis by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Regis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

