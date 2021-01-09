Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price lifted by Truist from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.31.

WBA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.21. 9,895,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,895,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

