STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €26.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STM. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.87 ($38.67).

STM stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during trading on Friday, hitting €33.00 ($38.82). The company had a trading volume of 4,180,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.38.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

