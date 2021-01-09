Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €107.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.13 ($107.22).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) stock traded up €1.12 ($1.32) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €91.54 ($107.69). The company had a trading volume of 544,839 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €89.80 and its 200-day moving average is €87.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

