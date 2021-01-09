Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Receives Sell Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sell rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.90.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $5.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.75.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 97.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 120.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 39.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 36,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 29.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.