Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €82.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.03 ($83.57).

Shares of BMW stock traded down €0.53 ($0.62) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €70.49 ($82.93). The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a one year high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

