Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,895,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,895,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 362,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 276,132 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 855.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 74,424 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,159,000 after buying an additional 176,665 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

