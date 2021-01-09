Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €139.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.42 ($108.73).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

AIR traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €90.10 ($106.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50-day moving average is €91.15 and its 200-day moving average is €73.75.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.