Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CODYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

CODYY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

