Guggenheim Lowers The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.22.

KO stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

