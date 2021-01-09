Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PLAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,314 shares of company stock worth $24,310,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

