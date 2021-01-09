Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.15.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $70.14 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $72.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,110 shares of company stock worth $4,342,589. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $25,954,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 425,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,291,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9,164.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 216,746 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.