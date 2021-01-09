TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of TSE:TFII traded up C$3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$70.95. 457,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,912. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$23.21 and a 52-week high of C$71.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.60.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

