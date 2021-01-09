PCHAIN (PI) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.55 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $93,304.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00284455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.08 or 0.03015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,427,332 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, DDEX, DEx.top, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.