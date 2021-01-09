Wells Fargo & Company Lowers PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNM. BidaskClub cut shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sidoti cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $3,145,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $1,788,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

