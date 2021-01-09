Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 888,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.46.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $10,749,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,638,282 shares in the company, valued at $99,951,584.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $63,610,764. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 157.9% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

