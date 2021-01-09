Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.29. 467,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 500,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The firm has a market cap of $218.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $82,000.

About Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

