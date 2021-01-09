GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.53.

GLOG traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $450.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.35. GasLog has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.74 million. Equities analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GasLog by 61.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 143,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GasLog by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 70,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog by 17.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GasLog by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

