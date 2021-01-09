fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FUBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.14.

FUBO stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. 20,750,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,352,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.68.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

