Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Up 5.1%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.09 and last traded at $115.00. Approximately 128,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 134,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average is $114.80.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). Analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

