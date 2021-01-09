CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Trading 5.3% Higher

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $50.70. 342,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 271,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

CEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,091.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after acquiring an additional 598,668 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 210,763 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 899.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 55,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CEVA by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

