SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 5.1%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $371.54 and last traded at $365.97. Approximately 1,615,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,643,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.13.

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,868,000 after buying an additional 258,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,361 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 296.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,088,000 after purchasing an additional 625,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

