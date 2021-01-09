Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of GMRE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 183,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.02 million, a P/E ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 431.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,662 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 730,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 61,967 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 31.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 627,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,873 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

