Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to $36.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Discovery from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.63.

Discovery stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $35.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1,047.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 620,776 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 158,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,594,000. 37.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

