Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.94. 337,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 428,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.65 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 980,048 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 51,420 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

