Canaccord Genuity Boosts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $68.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RCI. Barclays raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 252,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,849. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.3804 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 169,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

