Smith Barney Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,701,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,210. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

