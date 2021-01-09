Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.62. 1,207,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,687. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

