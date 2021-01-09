Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $30.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after buying an additional 2,564,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,010,000 after buying an additional 2,039,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

