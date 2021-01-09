Analysts Set Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Price Target at $209.75

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 83.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 306.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 99.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 32.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth $110,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $208.31 on Wednesday. Medifast has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $226.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.31.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

