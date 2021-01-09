sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 1.7% This Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. sUSD has a market cap of $142.19 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00023005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00104852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.00576503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00218671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050639 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

