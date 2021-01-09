América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several research firms have commented on AMX. New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 10.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 10.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMX opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

