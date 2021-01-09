Brokerages Set Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Target Price at €110.57

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €110.71 ($130.25).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

FRA SY1 opened at €106.00 ($124.71) on Wednesday. Symrise AG has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.12.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

