Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $68.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

TSM traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,976,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,989,461. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $126.29. The stock has a market cap of $615.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

