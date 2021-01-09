PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002360 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $41,334.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00023078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00104690 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.87 or 0.00577260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00050830 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 73,768,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,920,656 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

