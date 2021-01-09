Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHNG. Cowen cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.
CHNG stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $92,000.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
