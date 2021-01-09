Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHNG. Cowen cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

CHNG stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $92,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

