Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $340.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $325.36.

Tesla stock opened at $880.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $630.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $884.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,291.72, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,680 shares of company stock worth $89,452,832. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

