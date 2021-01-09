Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPG. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

NYSE:LPG opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $734.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $54.71 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 61,562 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 26.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 151.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.