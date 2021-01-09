Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HBM. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

