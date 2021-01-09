Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CFO Michael P. Mullican Sells 22,947 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $470,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $20.78 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

