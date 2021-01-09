Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CFO Michael P. Mullican Sells 22,947 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $470,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $20.78 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
