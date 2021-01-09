SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

