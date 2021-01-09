Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Repro Med Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.

KRMD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. 282,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,566. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.00 million, a P/E ratio of -553.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman R John Fletcher bought 21,052 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $94,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,224. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 10,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $263,923. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $67,639,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,899 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 45.1% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 202,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 99.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 95,196 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

