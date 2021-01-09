InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upgraded InflaRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Ci Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on InflaRx in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated a market perform rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.21.

IFRX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. 448,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,361. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in InflaRx by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in InflaRx by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

