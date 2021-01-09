Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LGND. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $106.32. 227,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.98. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -107.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after acquiring an additional 408,870 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 229,093 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 485,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 217,081 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $18,777,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,219,000 after acquiring an additional 142,920 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.